Barrack With Russian Soldiers Burned Down In Crimea, Atesh Partisans Took Responsibility For Arson

The partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh took responsibility for setting fire to a barracks with Russian military personnel in the settlement of Radianskyi on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported in the Telegram channel of the movement.

"The base of the mobilized of the Russian Federation army in the village of Radianskyi in the Ukrainian Crimea is on fire. Our agents worked as planned. We worked on this "project" for a long time and, of course, everything worked out for us," Atesh said.

The representatives of the movement reported that as a result of the fire there were victims at the location of the occupiers. Partisans promised to publish the lists of the killed in the near future.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, December 10, in the territory of the village of Radianskyi in the northeast of the occupied peninsula.

According to local media and Telegram channels, several hundred Russian soldiers were stationed in the barracks where the fire occurred. It is reported that two people allegedly were killed as a result of the incident.

After the fire, the mobilized Russians were allegedly transferred to another premise.

Videos taken during the fire were also published online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, destroying two locations of the occupiers.

And on the first day of December, the Ukrainian military destroyed the command post of the occupiers on the left bank of the Kherson Region.