Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 400 soldiers of the Russian occupation army. The enemy also lost 10 unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 10 units of ground equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the occupiers.

On Saturday, December 10, the Ukrainian military eliminated 380 occupiers. Thus, Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amount to approximately 94,140 people.

Losses of Russia in equipment (total amount/over past day):

tanks - 2,942 (+2);

armored fighting vehicles - 5,920 (+3);

artillery systems - 1,928 (+1);

MLRS - 397;

air defense systems - 211;

aircraft - 281;

helicopters - 264;

operational-tactical level drones - 1,613 (+10);

cruise missiles - 592;

ships/boats - 16;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,540 (+5);

special equipment - 167.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday evening, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked location of the occupiers.

And on the night of December 9-10, the Ukrainian military attacked the targets of the occupiers in four settlements in the south of Ukraine.

We also reported that as a result of the strikes of the Armed Forces on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, it was possible to eliminate about 150 occupiers.