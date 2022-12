Over 10 Explosions Rang Out In Melitopol In The Evening, AFU Hit Barracks Of Occupiers - Fedorov

On Saturday, December 10, more than 10 explosions rang out simultaneously in several districts of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked location of the Russian military.

The mayor of Melitopol announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, several explosions took place on the territory of the Melitopol Christian Church. Fedorov noted that the occupiers seized this place a few months ago and turned it into their "den".

Fedorov also published a photo showing a fire near the church.

Later, the mayor of Melitopol confirmed information about strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on another location of the Russian military.

"After the evening strikes on the racist bases in Melitopol, many were killed and wounded... According to preliminary estimates, about 200 occupiers were “roasted,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that as a result of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a large number of Russian soldiers were wounded. There were so many wounded that the occupiers were forced to take them to hospitals located on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

At the same time, some of the occupiers did not need treatment - they were immediately taken to the local morgue.

It should be noted that the representatives of the occupiers reported an attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Pryval Myslyvtsia [Hunter's Stop] hotel complex.

As the collaborator Volodymyr Rohov stated, the Ukrainian military allegedly used HIMARS missile complexes. As a result of the attack, two people allegedly were killed, two more were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, December 10, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported that Ukrainians attacked targets in Enerhodar, Berdiansk, Tokmak, and Molochansk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to him, the Ukrainian military hit the headquarters of the FSB, the ammunition depot and military equipment of the occupiers.

We also reported that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian military eliminated about 150 enemy soldiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.