In Odesa and the Odesa Region, the energy industry managed to maintain the operational efficiency of critical infrastructure facilities. On Saturday, December 10, Russia attacked the region, causing a massive blackout.

This was stated by the speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

"As we reported, we managed to keep the critical infrastructure in working condition. There is water supply, there is drainage. All critical infrastructure facilities are restored. Our hospitals and maternity homes are working," Bratchuk said.

He added that power engineers are currently working on gradually connecting consumers to electricity both in Odesa and in the Odesa Region. At the same time, emergency power outages continue in the region.

Bratchuk warned that the threat of repeated attacks by the occupiers on the Odesa Region continues to remain at a very high level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, Russia attacked the territory of the Odesa Region. Several objects of critical infrastructure were destroyed.

As a result of the attack, all consumers in Odesa were immediately disconnected from electricity, only the critical infrastructure of the regional center was powered.

According to information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 9-10, 10 Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones were shot down over the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.