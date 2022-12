Russia provides "unprecedented" support to Iran in exchange for supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine. In exchange for the drones, Moscow will transfer to Tehran its modern military equipment, including helicopters and air defense systems. NBC writes about this with reference to high-ranking representatives of the Biden administration.

Relations between Iran and Russia are transforming into a "full-fledged partnership in the field of defense", according to White House officials. In the spring, Iranian pilots visited Russia, where they learned to fly Russian Su-35 fighters. Russia could likely begin supplying those aircraft to Iran within the next year, U.S. officials say.

According to them, Moscow also hopes to organize the joint production of Iranian drones in Russia. The Washington Post previously wrote that the countries agreed to deploy such production.

"This partnership poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Iran's neighbors in the region. We have shared this information with partners in the Middle East and around the world," said one senior administration official.

The U.S. intends to oppose this alliance. The United States plans to join forces with "like-minded countries" to prevent Russia and Iran from exchanging arms, White House officials say.

Iran also plans to sell hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, senior administration officials said. This was also previously reported by The Washington Post. Officials expect Iran's support for Russia's armed forces to increase in the coming months.

"We call on Iran to change course and not take these steps," one of the officials said. "We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and stop this activity - and we are ready to do more."

After the invasion of Ukraine, Iran became the main military supporter of Russia. Only since August, Tehran has supplied Moscow with several hundred drones. Russia uses them to attack Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure.

The partnership with Russia cost Iran the breakdown of negotiations on the lifting of sanctions. The day before, the U.S. special representative for Iran, Robert Malley, said that the United States' negotiations with Iran regarding the renewal of the nuclear agreement have reached a dead end due to Tehran's supply of weapons to Russia. Now, according to him, the U.S. will change its policy towards the country - instead of lifting sanctions, it will support the popular uprising and try to disrupt the supply of arms to Russia.

For the first time, Washington accused Iran of supplying military drones to Russia in late August.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, official Tehran admitted that it supplied Moscow with combat drones. However, the head of the country's Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, emphasized that this was before the start of the war.