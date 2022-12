The Ukrainian military arranged an "explosive" night for the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Up to 8 infantry fighting vehicles and enemy artillery were destroyed in Enerhodar. Hits also visited Molochansk, Tokmak and Berdiansk, it is known about the destruction of the headquarters of the Russian FSB and an ammunition depot. Information about the consequences of night strikes on the enemy appeared in the Telegram channel of Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol District Military-Civilian Administration.

According to the Nikopol District Military-Civilian Administration, during the night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched effective strikes on the occupiers in several temporarily captured settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"During the night, it was fun on the territory of Enerhodar, but not for the Russian Federation. Hitting a cluster of equipment, destroyed up to 8 units of infantry fighting vehicles. I have no idea what happened to the artillery. It was also fun in Molochansk, Tokmak, Berdiansk. The FSB headquarters and the ammunition depot are resting, will no longer disturb us," the message states.