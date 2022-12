The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed another enemy henchman as a result of counter-subversive measures in the front-line areas of the south, and he was served with suspicion. This information was confirmed by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The perpetrator turned out to be a deacon of one of the churches of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC, who publicly approved the holding of an illegal referendum on the "joining" of the region to the Russian Federation, the special service reports.

To do this, he activated a profile on the banned Vkontakte social network and "reposted" calls from pro-Kremlin bloggers in support of the fake plebiscite on his behalf.

Commenting on Russian publications, he urged people to come to the "polling stations" and "vote" in favor of the aggressor country.

In addition, in his "posts" he denied the existence of the Ukrainian people, their language and culture. The cleric also questioned the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders. Materials for destructive content were taken from propagandist publics of the Russian social network.

An independent examination of the published materials initiated by the SSU confirmed the subversive activities of the person involved, the special service emphasizes.

During searches of his place of residence, law enforcement officers found computer equipment with evidence of crimes.

Currently, the cleric has been served with suspicion under:

- Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);

- Part 1 of Article 161 (intentional actions aimed at inciting national and religious enmity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.