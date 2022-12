Palianytsia, Bayraktar, Arestovych. In Which Queries Did Ukrainians Have The Greatest Interest In 2022

Google summed up and presented the final ranking of search queries in which the interest of Ukrainian users increased the most in 2022. Ukrainian News Agency will tell what Ukrainians were most interested in.

The query in which interest has grown the most was "Map of air alerts". "News of Ukraine" was in second place, and "eHelp was in third place. The list of leaders also includes "Map of Ukraine", "Bayraktar" and the new season of the TV show "Bachelor".

The most popular queries:

Map of air alerts News of Ukraine eHelp Map of Ukraine Zhirinovsky Arestovych Putin Bachelor 2022 Bayraktar Hostomel

In the "Person" category, the first place was awarded to the advisor of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych. Also, Ukrainians became more interested in the legend of the Ghost of Kyiv, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim.

Person:

Oleksii Arestovych Vladimir Putin Viktor Medvedchuk The Ghost of Kyiv Valerii Zaluzhnyi Oksana Marchenko Yurii Podoliaka Boris Johnson Vitalii Kim Nancy Pelosi

The most queries about the deceased in 2002 were about Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Ukrainian actress Ruslana Pysanka, Russian singer Yuri Shatunov, and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Gone forever:

Vladimir Zhirinovsky Ruslana Pysanka Yuri Shatunov Queen Elizabeth II Leonid Kravchuk Mikhail Gorbachev Boris Moiseev Kyrylo Stremousov Leonid Kuravlyov Denys Kireev

In the "Movies" category, another movie from the Marvel universe "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gained popularity among Ukrainians, as well as the comedy "Don't Look Up", the detective film "Death on the Nile" and the romantic film "Purple Hearts".

Movie:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Don't Look Up Death on the Nile Purple Hearts Thor: Love and Thunder Sing 2 Crazy Wedding 3 The Three Bogatyrs and the Horse on the Throne House of Gucci Faster Than a Bullet/Bullet Train

The prequel series to "Game of Thrones" - "House of the Dragon" showed the greatest increase in popularity.

Series:

House of the Dragon Euphoria Hear Me Silver Spoon [Mazhor] Peaky Blinders, season 6 Inventing Anna And Just Like That… Squid Game The Sandman Stranger Things

In the "Ukrainian Geography in Search" category, interest among Ukrainians has increased the most in Hostomel, Bucha and Mariupol. The already legendary Chornobayivka, Kherson and Zmiinyi Island were not to be missed.

Ukrainian geography in search:

Hostomel Bucha Mariupol Chornobayivka Kremenchuk Balakliya Kherson Zmiinyi Island Mykolayiv Slavutych

A generator was recognized as the "Purchase of the Year" in Ukraine. Also, Ukrainians began to be more interested in where to buy salt, bulletproof vest, "Russian ship" stamp, candles, powerbank and even Starlink.

Purchase:

Generator Salt Bulletproof vest “Russian ship” stamp Candles Powerbank Inverter 12v-220v Books eHelp Potassium iodide Starlink

In 2022, the interest among Ukrainians has increased the most in issues of what is swift, lend lease and the state of emergency. In addition, palianytsia, bayraktar and blackout were among popular requests.

The "what is" question: