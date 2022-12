Due to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Odesa on the night of December 9-10, all consumers except critical infrastructure were disconnected from electricity in Odesa. This is reported by DTEK on its official page on Telegram.

"Tonight, there was another attack by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa Region. Several facilities were destroyed at once. Due to the scale of the destruction of the energy infrastructure in Odesa, all consumers except for critical infrastructure were disconnected from electricity," the message reads.

It is added that there are also emergency power outages in populated areas of the region. Currently, the situation in the region remains difficult.

As stated in the information from the company, the combined forces of DTEK Odesa Power Grids and NEC Ukrenergo, which work 24/7, are trying to restore power supply as soon as possible.