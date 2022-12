On the morning of December 10, UOC churches in the Kharkiv Region were searched. Vladyslav Abdula, the official representative of the SSU in the Kharkiv Region, informed about this on his page on Facebook.

"Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are conducting counter-intelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC (MP) in the Kharkiv Region," the press officer of the special service said.

According to his information, in particular, it is about the facilities of the Kharkiv Diocese:

Holy Intercession Men's Monastery;

Holy Annunciation Cathedral;

Saint Kazan Cathedral;

Temple of the "Recovery of the Dead" icon;

Holy Assumption Church;

Peter and Paul Church;

Saint Nicholas Church;

Valentine's Church;

Olhinskyi temple;

Temple of Queen Tamara;

Saint Archangel Michael Church;

Church of George the Victorious;

Volodymyr's Church;

as well as the Holy Ascension Cathedral of the Izium Diocese of the UOC (MP).

Vladyslav Abdula also clarified that the measures are carried out jointly with the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine - within the framework of the systematic work of the Security Service of Ukraine to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in our country.

"Given the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are carried out to prevent the use of religious communities as a center of "Russian world" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts. With the direct participation of church representatives, law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the territory and premises to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine and objects prohibited from circulation.

“All actions take place within the limits of the current legislation," Vladyslav Abdula emphasized.

According to him, in its activities, the SSU operates exclusively within the limits of the Constitution of Ukraine and current legislation, and also respects the rights of every citizen to freedom of choice of religion and worldview.