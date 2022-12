What Purchases Were Ukrainians Most Interested In 2022

At the end of the year, Google traditionally presented the final ranking of Ukrainian users' search queries.

As noted in the company's message, a generator was the "purchase of the year" in Ukraine, besides, Ukrainians were interested in where to buy salt, bulletproof vest, "Russian Ship" stamp, as well as candles, powerbank and Starlink.

Rating of the 10 most requested purchases:

Generator Salt Bulletproof vest Stamp "Russian ship" Candles Powerbank Inverter 12v-220v Books eHelp Potassium iodide Starlink

Due to power outages, citizens use backup power sources. The Internal Affairs Ministry has published guidance on how to use generators correctly to avoid accidents.

The Ministry of Reintegration also reminded about safety rules when using candles.