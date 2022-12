Russian Troops Beat Nikopol With Heavy Artillery At Night Again, 4 People Injured - Dnipropetrovsk Governor

On the night of Saturday, Russian invaders fired at the Nikopol District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with heavy artillery, 4 people were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Russians at night hit two communities in the Nikopol District - Nikopol and Marhanets.

"Nikopol got the most. Four elderly people were injured there. Rescuers got the couple from a burning apartment. Medics treated them. Husband and wife are treated at home. Two more people - a 72-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman - were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries. Moderate state," said Reznichenko.

In Nikopol, as a result of shelling, 11 multi-storey and private houses were damaged.

Also, Russian shells damaged a kindergarten, administrative and office buildings, a car wash, a car park, several cars, a gas pipeline and power lines.

In the Marhanets community, people were not injured.

In other areas, the night was quiet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the enemy fired on the Dnipropetrovsk Region from the Uragan multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, and also attacked with kamikaze drones, there were no injuries.