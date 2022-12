Occupiers Shell Kherson At Night And In Morning, Part Of City Without Light - Administration Head Yanushevych

Russian troops shelled Kherson again at night and in the morning, due to damage to power lines, part of the city was left without light.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night and in the morning, the Russian occupiers fired on Kherson. Due to damage to power lines, the city center; the Shumenskyi neighbourhood; the village of Stepanivka again remained without light," he wrote.

There are 2,549 subscribers without electricity.

Repair crews of power engineers have already begun restoration work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 9, the enemy fired at a medical institution in Kherson, 1 person was injured.