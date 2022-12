Putin Had To Explain His Words About "Special Operation," Which Will Last Long Time

Russian President Vladimir Putin had to explain his own words that the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine will drag on. Now he insists that it is not the fighting that will drag on, but the settlement process.

He stated this at a press conference following a visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Russian media Interfax reports.

"I was referring to the length of the settlement process... The "special military operation" runы its course, we have everything stable. There are no questions or problems there today. The Ministry of Defense behaves quite transparently. Everything that happens in reality, on the ground - everything is shown in daily summaries," Putin assures.

Putin also added that the settlement process "will not be easy and will take a certain time," but all participants in the process will have to agree with the realities that occur on the ground. "

Recall that a few days earlier, Putin said that the so-called "special military operation" could become a long process, but a "significant result" appeared for the Russian Federation.

In addition, Putin admitted that Russia is striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but is doing so "in response" to the attack on the Crimean Bridge and the lack of water supply in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

And earlier, the Russian dictator issued a statement, allegedly the so-called "special military operation" against Ukraine had to be launched earlier, but he was counting on the Minsk agreements.