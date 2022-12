The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed the head of the State Space Agency Volodymyr Taftai.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Taftai was appointed to the post of the head of the State Space Agenc in February 2021, previously he served as vice president for intellectual affairs of the Antonov state enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers negatively assessed the activities of the head of the State Space Agency Taftai in 2022.