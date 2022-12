Police Let Go Of People Who Cut Banksy Graffiti In Kyiv Region

Police have released home 8 suspects who cut off graffiti of British anonymous street artist Banksy in Hostomel (Kyiv Region).

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the police of the Kyiv Region.

"The individuals are currently at their place of residence and are awaiting further action on the case," he said.

The department added that the police conducted all necessary investigative actions.

"The persons have been identified and questioned, and the picture has been seized and submitted for examination. We are waiting for the results," said a police representative.

After the examination, the final qualification of the crime will be determined.

The police also stressed that the sanction of the article under which the suspects were detained does not imply arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police detained 8 suspects who cut Banksy’s graffiti off the wall in Hostomel.