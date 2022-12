British anonymous street artist Banksy was awarded the title of honorary citizen of the city of Irpin (Kyiv Region).

The corresponding decision was made by the members of the Irpin City Council at a session on December 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To award the title "Honorary Citizen of the City of Irpin" to the world-famous artist Banksy for attracting the attention of the world public to the scale of the destruction of Irpin by Russian aggressors and perpetuating with his work the history of Irpin's struggle and the idea of ​ ​ its revival," the decision says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Banksy created seven graffiti in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, in particular, painted a gymnast on the wall of a destroyed high-rise building in Irpin.