On Saturday night, the air force shot down 10 of 15 enemy kamikaze drones over the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions.

Representatives of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the South Air Command stated this in operational reports.

"At night, December 10, the Russian occupiers attacked the south of Ukraine with kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131 of Iranian production. Units of the South Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down ten enemy kamikaze drones over the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the text of the message from the Air Force notes.

The South Air Command specified that 4 drones were shot down over the Kherson Region, 4 - over the Mykolaiv Region, 2 - over the Odesa region.