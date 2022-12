The Federal Republic of Germany will provide Ukraine with 18 self-propelled artillery guns RCH-155, 90 units of anti-drone equipment and 80 pickups.

This is stated in a message on the website of the German government.

During the past week, the country handed over to Ukraine another 20 Dingo armored vehicles and two heavy-duty saddle tractors M1070 Oshkosh.

Currently, the government said that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with:

18 self-propelled artillery guns RCH-155;

80 pickups;

90 units of anti-drone equipment;

7 trucks;

2 hangar tents.

The Defense Express noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the first to use the RCH 155 self-propelled guns - until now, even the Bundeswehr does not have such artillery systems at its disposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine turned out to be the customer for whom the German company Rheinmetall will manufacture two Skynex air defense systems, and which was not previously named.

In addition, the U.S. Presidential Administration called on the German government to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs).