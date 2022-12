British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that new air defense equipment will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. This is stated in the message of the office of the British Prime Minister following the conversation, European Pravda reports.

"Speaking about the latest deliveries of lethal aid from the UK, the Prime Minister (Sunak) said that in the coming weeks more anti-aircraft guns and short-range air defense missiles will arrive," it was said.

In addition, the Office of the Prime Minister of Britain announced another conversation between Sunak and Zelenskyy over the next weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK intends to increase support for Ukraine and provide air defense systems in 2023.

Earlier it was reported that Sunak in Kyiv promised to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns.

And also provide technology to counter deadly Iranian drones. In particular, it concerns dozens of radars and electronic warfare against unmanned aerial vehicles.