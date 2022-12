Mobilization Continues In Some Regions Of Russia - General Staff

Mobilization measures are ongoing in some regions of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mobilization measures are ongoing in certain regions of the Russian Federation. So, in particular, the conscripts in the Samara Region continue to be handed summons," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers issue summons to local residents.

In addition, riot police units from Dagestan arrived on the left bank of the Kherson Region to mobilize the male population in the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in December.

Also, the Russian private military company Wagner received permission to recruit prisoners in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region.

In Khrustalne in the Luhansk Region, the invaders announced the completion of mobilization.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Federation is creating an electronic database of soldiers in order to have total control over them. The occupiers introduce military records in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.