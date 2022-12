Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not hold an annual in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin over threats of using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg on Friday, December 9, citing officials knowledgeable in this matter.

Relations between India and Russia remain strong, but publicity about rather friendly relations with the Russian Federation at this time can be unprofitable for Modi, the publication reports. Information about the cancellation of this year's traditional meeting was confirmed by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

According to another source, the decision of the Indian prime minister is connected with the war in Ukraine, in particular with Russian threats to use nuclear weapons, it was said.

The Modi government is trying to balance between Moscow, a key supplier of weapons and cheap energy, and the United States and its allies, which have imposed sanctions and limited prices for Russian oil. The cancellation of Modi's meeting with Putin took place only once, in 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

On December 7, Putin said that the threat of nuclear war was growing in the world.

In September, Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons in case of a threat to the country's territorial integrity.