Germany Will Produce Skynex Air Defense Systems For Ukraine. What It Is Capable Of

The customer for whom the German company Rheinmetall will produce two Skynex air defense systems, and which was not previously named, was Ukraine.

This was reported by Handelsblatt with reference to sources in government circles.

Rheinmetall said that they received orders for the manufacture of complexes, but the recipient was not named. In turn, according to government sources, it is Ukraine.

Ready-made anti-aircraft missile systems should arrive in Ukraine in early 2024.

The company values two Skynex air defense systems at EUR 182 million.

What Skynex is capable of

The Skynex air defense system is armed with a 35 mm Oerlikon Mk3 automatic gun and is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and drones.

It is also stated that the system has demonstrated its ability to hit a small swarm of small aerial drones. The use of programmable 35 mm Ahead ammunition developed by Rheinmetall is significantly cheaper than similar air defense systems that are based on guided missiles. This ammunition is not subject to electronic countermeasures during firing.

Other equipment and weapons systems can be connected to the Skynex, including the Oerlikon X-TAR3D Tactical detection radar, the Oerlikon 35 mm twin gun GDF009 TREO, the Oerlikon laser gun and the new Denel Cheetah C-RAM missile (Counter-Rocket, Artislikon).

The 35 mm Oerlikon Mk3 gun used in the Skynex air defense system has an effective range of 4,000 meters and a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute. The gun module is equipped with X-Band tracking radar, which provides a function of autonomous target search, which makes targeting simple and fast.

Recall that in early September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Ukraine's request to supply Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

Later, Scholz said that Germany would not transfer modern tanks to Ukraine alone, and therefore expects similar actions from the allies.

We also reported that Germany argued its unwillingness to transfer tanks to Ukraine that it would allegedly take the Ukrainian military a long time to master them.