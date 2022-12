Electricity Shortage Will Exist At Least During Autumn-Winter Period - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has said that the shortage of electricity in Ukraine will exist at least during the autumn-winter period.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on today's situation, shortages will exist at least during the autumn-winter period. It can be compensated partly by some type of import measures, but not completely," he said.

Kudrytskyi added that work is underway to restore generating capacities in the power system, and power plants are gradually re-launching.

"I think that in a few days we will reach the limit when it will be possible to clearly adhere to the planned outage schedules for the regions," said the head of Ukrenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, Kudrytskyi noted that it will be possible to return to planned power outages in Ukraine in 2-3 days if there are no new missile attacks on energy infrastructure.