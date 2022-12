The Russian invaders intensified repressions against the workers of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), in particular, they took two nuclear power plant workers in an unknown direction and "threw the shift supervisor into the basement."

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, December 8, 2022, the Russian military invaded the premises in which the Office of Social Programs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is located, and in the presence of other female workers they severely beat the head of the department Oleksii Trubenkov and his deputy Yurii Androsov. After a brutal beating, the invaders took them out of the room and took them to an unknown direction," it said.

In addition, the occupiers detained and "threw into the basement" the head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP shift Kostiantyn Beiner, who is a licensed person and is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.

It is noted that by such actions, the occupiers are trying to intimidate the pro-Ukrainian personnel of the station, increase the number of transfers of employees to the fake joint-stock company "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," which is led by the Russian company Rosatom, and report to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the support of the Ukrainian personnel for the terrorist actions of Russia.

"But the invaders do not succeed, as the staff resists, so they rage and turn into real policemen and jailers, intensifying bandit attacks on patriotic Zaporizhzhia NPP workers who seek to continue working in Ukraine," the report said.

Energoatom once again appeals to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and the entire world community with a call to make every effort and carry out all possible measures to free Zaporizhzhia NPP employees from captivity of Russian terrorists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the Russian military brought Grad multiple rocket launchers to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA intends to increase the number of its employees at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.