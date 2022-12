In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, a new "supervisor" was appointed - nephew of the head of the Chechen Republic (subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A new "supervisor" was appointed to the temporarily occupied Melitopol District and Kherson Region - Kadyrov's nephew. Earlier, he was the Minister of Agrarian Policy in Chechnya," he said.

Fedorov stressed that it was the Kadyrovites from the first days of the occupation of Melitopol who transported agricultural equipment and products to Chechnya and now the invaders will continue to rob farmers and local residents.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, Kadyrov's nephew was allegedly brought "to share the experience of becoming a republic," but in fact he has other goals: to make sure that the money goes "into the right pocket"; plunder industry; terrorize the civilian population.

“But the main task of the "supervisor" is to control local gauleiters. The Melitopol gauleiters wanted, betraying their homeland, to gain power, but in fact they became only "pawns" for the Kadyrovites and FSB. Because even the invaders do not trust the traitors," the mayor of Melitopol summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine wounded 240 invaders as a result of a fire strike on December 7 on Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Polohy and Vasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.