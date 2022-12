German Citizens Begin To Receive Fake Letters On Behalf Of Consulate General With Proposal To Fight In Ukraine

German citizens began to receive letters allegedly on behalf of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with a proposal to fight in Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It became known that letters allegedly on behalf of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf began to arrive at the postal addresses of German citizens with an offer to join a foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward. These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular institution did not send any such messages," he wrote.

It is noted that the consuls have already contacted the German police in order to investigate.

The Foreign Ministry considers the sending of fake letters as part of an enemy disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukrainian diplomacy, undermining support for Ukraine from Germany and its citizens.

