The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has banned citizens of the Russian Federation from holding a number of positions in Ukrainian banks, non-bank financial institutions, payment system operators and insurance (reinsurance) brokers.

This is stated in the notification of the regulator, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Corresponding clarification was provided to banks and non-banking financial institutions, as well as associations of such institutions in connection with the entry into force of the law on the protection of the financial system of Ukraine from the actions of Russia.

This law amends the law "On Prevention and Combating the Legalization (Laundering) of Criminal Proceeds, Financing of Terrorism and Financing of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction".

In particular, since November 19, a ban has been established on holding by citizens of the Russian Federation the next positions:

- manager and deputy manager;

- chairman and member of the supervisory body;

- the responsible employee (the person who temporarily fulfills the authority of the responsible employee in his absence);

- another employee involved in the initial financial monitoring.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of November 2022, the Verkhovna Rada approved the law on the protection of the financial system of Ukraine from the actions of a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine.