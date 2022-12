USA Transfers Over 30 Excavators To Ukraine For Restoration Of Damaged Heating Networks

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) transferred over 30 excavators to Ukraine for the restoration of damaged heating networks.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the energy security project of Ukraine, which is financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), 25 thermal utility companies of Ukraine received 30 excavators for the repair of heating networks damaged as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation," the message says.

It is noted that the excavators have already received thermal utility companies of Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Korosten, Vasylkiv, Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Dnipro, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Kovel, Ternopil, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Rivne, Vatutin, Okhtyrka, Mykolayiv, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is asking the U.S. to help supply natural gas for the heating season.

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development, will provide Ukraine with USD 55 million to prepare for winter.