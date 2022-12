Slovakia plans to provide Ukraine with 300 generators.

This follows from a statement by the Government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on December 8, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of ministers of the Slovak Republic: Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Rastislav Kacher, Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nagy and Minister of Economy Karel Hirman.

The parties discussed Ukraine's needs for energy equipment for the winter period.

Shmyhal thanked for the new military aid package approved by the Slovak government, which, in particular, will include demining systems, and for the plans to provide Ukraine with about 300 generators.

According to the report, Slovak government ministers, for their part, confirmed their intention to help Ukraine with weapons, finances, sanctions and EU membership.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, Ukraine received from France 100 generators of medium power for the heating season.

Taiwan will allocate USD 1 million for the purchase of diesel generators for Kyiv.

Also, the European Union will transfer another 40 generators to Ukraine.