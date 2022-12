In the Kyiv Region, there is a significant electricity shortage of 30% of consumer needs.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, this leads to certain interruptions with heat supply in houses with centralized heating.

Kuleba assured that the energy workers are working to get out of the scheduled shutdowns as soon as possible.

Also, local authorities are working to minimize uneven disconnection of consumers and technically create an opportunity for a fair shutdown of electricity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, energy facilities were hit in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa Regions, but Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact.

As of the morning of December 8, the most difficult situation with electricity supply remains in the eastern region of Ukraine - in the evening, the enemy again subjected several districts to massive artillery shelling.

Residents of Kharkiv and the region are asked to urgently reduce electricity consumption, the region does not comply with the allocated limits despite emergency shutdowns.