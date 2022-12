AFU wound 240 occupiers in attack on Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, and Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia

On December 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine wounded 240 occupiers as a result of a fire strike on Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Polohy, and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On December 7, as a result of fire damage to areas where the occupiers were concentrated in the areas of the cities of Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Polohy, and Vasylivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the enemy lost about 240 people wounded.

Three ammunition warehouses and about 20 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed.

The hospital developed on the basis of the "Tokmak Anti-tuberculosis Dispensary" is completely filled with wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit eight control points, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two ammunition depots of the invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are spreading fakes about alleged evidence of a monetary reward of up to USD 1,000 for the destruction of the Russian military in Ukraine.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Klishchiyivka and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.