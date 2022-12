The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of the occupiers near three settlements within a day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Klishchiyivka and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

Also, during the day, the enemy launched five missile and three airstrikes, as well as carried out 54 attacks using MLRSes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Khodine, Sosnivka, Kindrativka, and Zapsillia of the Sumy Region with mortars.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, and Kupiyansk of the Kharkiv Region were hit by fire from mortars and barrel artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk direction.

Shelling from tanks and various types of artillery was recorded in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, and Pershotravneve settlements in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevskyi, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region, and Torske and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy does not stop trying offensive actions.

Areas of twenty-five settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery.

Among them are Berdychi, Andriyivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to advance in the east and launch missile and airstrikes.