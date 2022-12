The German government has approved the transfer of RCH 155 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine requested their purchase back in September of this year.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

According to a message on the website of the German government, the Ukrainian military will receive 18 RCH 155 self-propelled guns.

What is known about the RCH 155 self-propelled guns?

RCH 155 is a self-propelled artillery system of 155 mm caliber, developed by the German concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann as a systematic development of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled howitzer. The system was introduced in 2014.

This self-propelled gun is a remote-controlled howitzer gun with a barrel length of 52 calibers, mounted on the chassis of the Boxer armored personnel carrier.

According to information from open sources, the RCH 155 has an ammunition load of 30 equipped and 144 modular shells. The effective firing range is about 40 kilometers, the rate of fire is 9 rounds per minute.

The crew of the RCH 155 ACS consists of two people. The weight of the machine does not exceed 39 tons.

We will remind, on September 17, the German publication Welt am Sonntag reported that the German government agreed to the sale of 18 RCH 155 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. According to the publication, the contract for the supply of vehicles is valued at EUR 216 million.

We also reported that in October the Armed Forces of Ukraine received four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns from Germany.