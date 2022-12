Russia could modify Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to target Ukrainian territory in winter. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts drew attention to the fact that Russian forces used Iranian-made drones to target Ukrainian cities for the first time in three weeks, probably due to the fact that Russian forces modified drones for colder weather.

“Russian forces have likely modified the drones to operate in colder weather conditions and will likely increase their use in Ukraine in the coming weeks in support of their campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure,” the report said.

On December 7, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that Russian troops had resumed using Iranian-made barrage ammunition after a three-week hiatus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 7, Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian military shot down all eight guided drones. According to preliminary information, these were Shahed-136.

In addition, on December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones - 14 attack drones of the Shahed-136 type, one Orlan-10 UAV, another 2 enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.

Recall that at the end of October, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 300 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia had bought from Iran.