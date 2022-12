The president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is threatening the world with a "preemptive" nuclear strike, which is speculation. The reasons were told in the Center for Strategic Communications in Telegram.

Thus, Vladimir Putin is blackmailing the countries of the world with statements about delivering a "preemptive" strike, because allegedly otherwise Russia "will not be able to fully respond" to a nuclear strike.

It is noted that the president of the Russian Federation understands that NATO will not attack first with nuclear weapons, which is why all threats of a "preemptive" strike are speculations on the part of the Russian side. It is noted that the real purpose of such statements is to intimidate the world.

"The real motive of the authorities of the Russian Federation is to intimidate the world in order to avoid defeat by Ukraine and responsibility for the crimes committed," the statement reads.

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, if Russia starts a nuclear war, it will not be able to win. This will only lead to it ultimate defeat.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation has not yet apologized for the fakes about the Ukrainian "dirty bomb" and the "nuclear program" of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the risk that Russian president Putin will use nuclear weapons has decreased in response to international pressure. This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At the same time, last week Putin said that the threat of nuclear war is growing in the world. He stated this during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights of the Russian Federation.