In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russian army built a system of defensive structures. With their help, the invaders intend to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence report of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

According to British intelligence, the occupiers created an almost continuous system of trenches and anti-tank barriers. Its length is about 60 kilometers.

This defensive line starts in the area of the temporarily occupied Svatove in the Luhansk Region and stretches north to the border with Russia.

“Russia has now completed almost continuous trench systems along the 60km between Svatove and the Russian border. Despite the length of these works, however, the depth of the defences remains unclear,” the report said.

Note that the Russian occupation army for several months has been building defensive lines and nodes near the contact line, which remained static for a long time on most sections of the front.

For example, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) using satellite images found dozens of strongholds that the occupiers built on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

At the same time, the ISW admits that these defense systems can be an extension of the defensive line that the Russians built in their rear in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

We also reported that back in October, the militants of the Russian PMC Wagner began to build a defensive line south of the temporarily occupied Lysychansk in the Luhansk Region.

And in mid-November, the authorities of the occupied Crimea began to build fortifications in the north of the peninsula.