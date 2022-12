In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, a series of explosions thundered in the area of the airport, where the military equipment of the Russian invaders was based. This was reported by local Telegram channels on Thursday, December 8.

Locals write that on December 5, seven Russian helicopters landed at the Berdiansk airport, because the occupiers actively use the territory of the airport to place their heavy equipment, UAVs, cars and personnel. Three powerful explosions are reported, followed by 15 smaller explosions.

"Soldiers are already complaining to the locals about how badly they were hit. Did the Armed Forces hit the Berdiansk airport once again? Around 11:00 a.m., the hits again visited the airport of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The occupiers are taking the wounded to Berdiansk Spit, where they had previously set up a hospital, by bus," the message said.

After the 7th explosions, a lot of technical equipment of the Russian Federation, fire trucks and armored ambulances arrived at the scene after the loud explosions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Thursday, December 8, loud explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

On December 5, two Tu-95 missile carriers were damaged at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov Oblast in Russia.

On December 5, the Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed that the Ukrainian military had indeed struck airfields of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation in the Ryazan and Saratov Oblasts.