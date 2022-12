Today, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit control points, ammunition depot and a concentration of the Russian occupation army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the Ukrainian military hit five control points of Russian troops, as well as a location of enemy artillery.

In addition, an enemy ammunition depot and eight areas of concentration of personnel of the invaders fell under the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that earlier today the media reported that the Ukrainian military attacked the location of the occupiers' equipment on the territory of the airfield in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

We also reported that over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 10 units of enemy equipment: tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

At the same time, about 340 occupiers were eliminated per day, thus the total losses since the start of a full-scale invasion exceeded 93,000 people.