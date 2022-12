Peace In Ukraine May Come As Early As Next Year - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes in peace in Ukraine next year. This was reported by Politico on Thursday, December 8.

Zelenskyy spoke and commented on the awarding of the title of "the most influential person in Europe".

"I believe that Ukrainians will be the most influential next year, but already in peacetime," said the President.

Zelenskyy also said that the number one right now is the Ukrainian military, which protects the state and citizens on the battlefield. The President thanked European friends for their support and help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, the American magazine TIME named the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "spirit of Ukraine" the person of the year.

On December 6, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video message to defenders of Ukraine at the entrance to Sloviyansk, Donetsk Region, 50 km from the front line.

On November 14, Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson, liberated from the Russian occupiers.