Russian President Vladimir Putin is using a combination of three steps to try to achieve his goals in Ukraine. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on his Twitter account on Thursday, December 8.

Podoliak noted that Putin is banking on attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this winter to leave millions of citizens without electricity and cause an influx of refugees from the country. The Kremlin is also launching an information campaign about the need for a ceasefire to "stop people's suffering". In case of defeat, Putin resorts to threats to use nuclear weapons, explained the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

