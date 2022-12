Occupiers Continue To Advance In East And Carry Out Missile And Air Strikes - General Staff

The Russian occupying army continues to advance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, to carry out defense in other areas of the front, and to launch missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, enemy forces are concentrating their main efforts to continue the offensive on the positions of the Armed Forces.

The occupiers support their attacks with fire from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery of all types. During the day, the areas of more than 20 settlements were shelled in these directions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and areas of populated areas controlled by Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk, and Kherson directions, the enemy's troops are conducting defense, making attempts to disrupt the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers fired tanks, mortars and artillery at areas of settlements along the contact line.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, shelling continues from enemy units located on the other side of the state border.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Ukrainian military does not record signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

During the day, the occupiers launched 2 rocket and 3 air strikes. The enemy launched at least 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

We will remind, this morning the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 15 settlements in three regions in the east.

Also, according to the command, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 340 invaders, so the total number of Russians killed exceeded 93,000.