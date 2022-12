The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested businessman and former Member of Parliament Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is suspected of creating organized criminal group (OCG) together with businessman Borys Kaufman in Odesa, and set a bail of UAH 124 million.

Such a decision was made by HACC on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An alternative to arrest is bail in the amount of UAH 124 million 50 thousand.

The term of the preventive measure is until February 5, 2023 inclusively.

In case of paying a bail, the suspect is obliged to: appear at every request to the NACB detective who conducts the pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding, the prosecutor, the court; not to leave Odesa without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court; notify detectives, the prosecutor or the court about a change of residence; refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order; hand over to NACB detectives passport(s) for traveling abroad; wear an electronic means of control (bracelet).

The term of validity of the resolution in terms of assigned duties is 2 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested businessman Borys Kaufman, but set him bail of UAH 129 million an alternative.

Kaufman and ex-MP Hranovskyi were served with suspicion of creating an OCG and bribery.