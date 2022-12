The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company lost USD 700 million worth of gas production capacity as a result of Russian shelling.

This is stated in the government's message with reference to the words of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine have damaged 350 natural gas production facilities in the country, although it should be mostly restored by the end of the year. The loss of gas production capacity amounted to about USD 700 million," Chernyshov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, Russia launched a massive attack on the gas production infrastructure of the state gas production company UkrGasVydobuvannya in the east of Ukraine.

In January-September 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 2% to 10 billion cubic meters compared to the same period in 2021.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.