Kyiv City Council Adopts Budget For 2023 With Revenues Of UAH 66.3 Billion And Expenses Of UAH 65.6 Billion

The Kyiv City Council has adopted the budget of the capital for 2023 with revenues of UAH 66.3 billion and expenses in the amount of UAH 65.6 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The revenues of the budget of Kyiv for the next year have been planned in the amount of more than UAH 66.3 billion. Expenses - UAH 65.6 billion,” said the statement

96 Council members voted for this decision.

The largest share of income is tax revenues, of which personal income tax has been planned in the amount of UAH 30.6 billion, corporate income tax is less than in 2022 and amounts to UAH 4.2 billion.

Local taxes are planned at the level of UAH 18 billion, domestic taxes on goods and services - UAH 2.6 billion, non-tax revenues - UAH 2.3 billion.

It is noted that the main direction of financing is the field of education, for which UAH 23 billion has been allocated, or 35% of all expenditures of the city budget.

UAH 12.4 billion, or 19% of the city budget, has been planned for transport and road economy in the Kyiv estimate.

For social protection there is UAH 6.5 billion (10%), for health care - UAH 6.1 billion (9%), for housing and communal services - UAH 5 billion (8%), for culture and art - UAH 1.4 billion (2%), for physical culture and sports - UAH 1.2 billion (2%).

"I greet Council members that we have approved a balanced financial document based on the current realities. The "survival" budget, which will help to provide critical spending items," Klitschko said.

Lawmakers approved changes to the city's Economic and Social Development Program for 2021-2023 in September 2023.

In 2023, the program will focus on ensuring the proper operation of critical infrastructure, maintaining a stable social situation in the city and rebuilding destroyed facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the City Council adopted the budget of the capital for 2022 with expenses of UAH 67 billion and revenues of UAH 69 billion.