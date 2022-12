Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that Russia is striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but is doing so "in response" to the Crimean Bridge attack and lack of water supply in temporarily occupied Donetsk. This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel Smotri media on Thursday, December 8.

Putin said that so far much noise was caused by Russian strikes on the energy sector of the "neighboring state," as he recently began to call Ukraine.

"Yes, we are doing that. But who started first? Who hit the Crimean Bridge? Who blew up power lines from the Kursk nuclear power plant? Who does not supply water to Donetsk? Failure to bring water to a multimillion-resident city is an act of genocide," said the Russian dictator.

Putin also said that the reaction of Western countries will not prevent Russia from performing "combat missions."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called "SMO" could become a long process.

On November 21, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a change of power in Ukraine is not one of the goals of the so-called "special operation" of Russia.

On November 17, Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that missile attacks on Ukraine were carried out due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate with the Russian Federation.