Kremlin Claims It Is Not Going To Capture New Regions, But They Have Plans For Already Captured

The Kremlin said they had no claims to the new territories of Ukraine, but reminded that they were going to seize parts of the four regions controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov stated this, according to Russian RIA Novosti.

"We are not talking about the accession of new territories, at least there were no statements on this issue, but there is still a lot of work waiting for the liberation of territories - in a number of new regions of Russia there are occupied territories that need to be liberated," Peskov assures.

Recall, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of Kherson. The city has been under occupation since early March.

The Russian occupation army keeps under its control about two thousand settlements. Some of them are completely destroyed, like Mariupol or Volnovakha.

According to the intelligence specialists of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, the capture of Bakhmut for Russian troops would have limited operational value. But this could be a symbolic goal for Moscow first of all.