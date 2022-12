The Constitutional Court has dismissed judges Iryna Zavhorodnia, Serhii Sas and Ihor Slidenko on the basis of the applications submitted by them.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Constitutional Court.

On December 7, at a special plenary session, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine considered the issue of dismissing judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Iryna Zavhorodnia, Serhii Sas and Ihor Slidenko from the post of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the basis of the applications submitted by them.

Based on the results of the meeting, the Constitutional Court decided to satisfy these statements.

