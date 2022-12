On December 7, the Russian military brought several Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs) to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), probably for the purpose of shelling the right bank of the Dnieper directly from the NPP site.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the occupiers placed the Grad MLRSs they brought near the territory of the station dry storage of spent nuclear fuel near power unit No. 6.

There, the Russians had previously secretly built "protective structures."

"The most likely provocation to be prepared is the shelling of the opposite bank of the Dnieper, in particular the cities of Nikopol and Manhanets, by these Grad installations directly from the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, using the "cover" of power units and spent nuclear fuel storage," the statement said.

The state-owned enterprise reminded that from the very beginning Russia places its personnel, military equipment, weapons and explosives on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In addition, the occupiers mined the station area, as well as access roads to it.

"We appeal to the IAEA and the entire world atomic community, informing about the additional placement of the Grad MLRS directly at the Zaporizhzhia site. And once again we call for the creation of a security zone in and around the station for its complete demilitarization and de-occupation," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders banned entry to the Zaporizhzhia NPP for workers who refused to sign a contract with the Russian company Rosatom.

In November, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw the military from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and stop any actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.