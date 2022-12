Russia is preparing for the defeat of its troops in Ukraine. There are also signs of preparation for more powerful waves of mobilization, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov. It was stated in a message on the website of the Defense Intelligence on Thursday, December 8.

Yusov said that the Russian Federation is preparing for the upcoming defeat of its troops amid losses in the war with Ukraine. The representative of the Defence Intelligence noted that mobilization did not stop in Russia, on the contrary, there are signs of the preparation of new, more powerful waves, forms, methods and accounting systems.

"We are already talking about 17-year-olds in the occupied Ukrainian territories, who are not given the opportunity to avoid mobilization by getting abroad. This war will affect everyone in Russia, they must understand that they will no avoid it without overthrowing the regime and leaving the occupied territories," said the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of a "partial mobilization." At the same time, Putin did not issue a decree on its completion.

On November 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the leadership of the Russian Federation intends to conduct a new wave of mobilization in the first quarter of 2023.